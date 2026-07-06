Forge FC - TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Leg 1 Preview

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC travels to Laval, Quebec to face CS Saint-Laurent in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal.

The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Forge advanced with a 4-0 victory over Halifax Wanderers FC in the Preliminary Round. Tristan Borges scored twice in the win, while Antoine Batisse and Brian Wright also found the back of the net. Dimitry Bertaud recorded the clean sheet.

CS Saint-Laurent advanced to the quarterfinal after defeating Inter Toronto in the Preliminary Round.

CS Saint-Laurent competes in the Première Ligue de soccer du Québec (PLSQ).

Forge reached the TELUS Canadian Championship semifinals in 2025.

Forge entered this year's competition ranked second among Canadian clubs based on results from the previous four editions of the tournament.

The match will stream live on OneSoccer.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 6, 2026

Forge FC - TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinals Leg 1 Preview - Forge FC

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