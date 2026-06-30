Forge FC to Host Free Round of 16 Watch Party for Canada vs. Morocco at Hamilton Stadium

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - June 30, 2026 - Following Canada Soccer's Men's National Team advancing to the Round of 16, Forge FC will host a free public viewing party this Saturday, July 4 at Hamilton Stadium as Canada continues its journey on the international stage.

The viewing party will feature the match broadcast live on the stadium videoboard and inside the Captain's Lounge, with food and beverages available for purchase throughout the event. Fans will also have access to a designated portion of the pitch for open play and small-sided games.

Additional activations will include Forge FC player appearances, autograph opportunities, inflatables, mascot appearances and giveaways featuring Forge FC merchandise, experiences and match tickets.

Supporters are encouraged to wear red and white and help create a memorable atmosphere at Hamilton Stadium.

Viewing Party Details

Canada Round of 16 Match vs. Morocco

Saturday, July 4

Gates open: 12:30 p.m. ET

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Hamilton Stadium







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 30, 2026

Forge FC to Host Free Round of 16 Watch Party for Canada vs. Morocco at Hamilton Stadium - Forge FC

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