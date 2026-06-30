Celebrate Canada's Run $16 Tickets Available

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Canadian soccer has reached another milestone.

With Canada advancing to the Round of 16, there's never been a better time to celebrate the game right here at home.

To mark the occasion, we're offering limited time $16 tickets

for our next three home matches.

Celebrate Canada's run with us

$16 Tickets Available For

July 26: Inter Toronto vs. Forge FC

August 16: Inter Toronto vs. HFX Wanderers

August 23: Inter Toronto vs. Supra du Quebec

Canada keeps proving we belong on the world stage. Now, Toronto has a chance to keep showing that this is a soccer city in a soccer country.

Offer Available Until Canada Kicks Off On Saturday July 4th At 1:00 PM ET.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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