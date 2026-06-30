Celebrate Canada's Run $16 Tickets Available
Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Inter Toronto FC News Release
Canadian soccer has reached another milestone.
With Canada advancing to the Round of 16, there's never been a better time to celebrate the game right here at home.
To mark the occasion, we're offering limited time $16 tickets
for our next three home matches.
Celebrate Canada's run with us
$16 Tickets Available For
July 26: Inter Toronto vs. Forge FC
August 16: Inter Toronto vs. HFX Wanderers
August 23: Inter Toronto vs. Supra du Quebec
Canada keeps proving we belong on the world stage. Now, Toronto has a chance to keep showing that this is a soccer city in a soccer country.
Offer Available Until Canada Kicks Off On Saturday July 4th At 1:00 PM ET.
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Atlético Ottawa v Cavalry FC Kickoff Time Updated - Atletico Ottawa
- Celebrate Canada's Run $16 Tickets Available - Inter Toronto FC
- Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Defender Julian Dunn - Atletico Ottawa
- Vancouver FC Announces Kickoff Time Change for July 4 Match - Vancouver FC
- Forge FC to Host Free Round of 16 Watch Party for Canada vs. Morocco at Hamilton Stadium - Forge FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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