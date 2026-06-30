Atlético Ottawa v Cavalry FC Kickoff Time Updated

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that Saturday's Canadian Premier League (CPL) home match against Calvary FC will now kick off at 4pm ET (live on OneSoccer & CBC Gem).

With the Canadian Men's National Team facing Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at 1pm ET (live on TSN), the decision has been made to delay the start of the highly anticipated CPL clash at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa is actively exploring additional options for fans of Canadian soccer to support both Atlético and the Canadian Men's National Team through an enhanced viewing experience.

More information will be shared through Atlético's social channels in due course.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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