Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Jacob Cabral to Short-Term Replacement Contract

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that midfielder Jacob Cabral has signed a Short-Term Replacement Contract ahead of tonight's match against FC Supra du Québec.

Cabral has earned another First Team call-up from Inter Toronto Pathway Academy following his professional debut on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season. The selection reflects Inter Toronto's continued commitment to creating a direct pathway between the academy structure and the professional environment.

The 20-year-old Canadian midfielder currently competes with Inter Toronto II and has continued to develop within the club's Pathway system throughout the 2026 campaign. Known for his work rate, composure in possession, and versatility in midfield, Cabral remains one of the emerging players progressing through Inter Toronto's development structure.

Cabral's latest First Team opportunity represents another important step within Inter Toronto's player development model, which continues to provide emerging talent with opportunities at the professional level.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Jacob Cabral to Short-Term Replacement Contract - Inter Toronto FC

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