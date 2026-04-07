Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Diego Urtiaga on Loan from Atlético San Luis

Published on April 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club has executed a loan agreement with Atlético San Luis (Mexico) for the services of goalkeeper Diego Urtiaga through July 17, 2026.

Urtiaga, 27, returns to Inter Toronto after a strong 2025 season with the club, where he established himself as a reliable presence in goal. The Mexican goalkeeper made 23 appearances and logged 2,095 minutes across all competitions, playing a key role in helping the team secure a playoff berth.

A product of Mexican professional football, Urtiaga brings experience from both Liga MX and Liga de Expansión MX. He made his top-flight debut with Atlético de San Luis during the 2023 Apertura and has been part of the club's system since 2019, following earlier development with Club Necaxa. His career has included valuable senior minutes across multiple levels in Mexico, contributing to his growth as a composed and dependable goalkeeper.

Known for his composure, positioning and consistency, Urtiaga adds familiarity with the club's environment and defensive structure. His return provides continuity in the goalkeeping group as Inter Toronto builds toward the 2026 season.

"Diego is a goalkeeper who knows our environment and has already shown what he can bring to this group," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He gave us consistency last season and stepped up in important moments. Having him back gives us continuity and competition in a key position."

Urtiaga rejoins Inter Toronto as the club continues to shape its roster ahead of the 2026 CPL season, reinforcing a core group that blends experience, familiarity and competitive depth.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 7, 2026

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