Vancouver FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Sentinel Storage

Published on April 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is proud to announce a significant three-year partnership extension with Sentinel Storage (StorageVault Canada Inc.), ensuring the iconic Canadian brand remains a key partner of the club through the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.

Building on a foundational relationship, this expanded agreement sees Sentinel Storage increasing its footprint across the club's technical and community operations. In a new primary asset for the club, the Sentinel Storage brand will travel with the players coast-to-coast through all of the communities they serve, featured prominently via logo placements across all official team equipment bags, player luggage, and backpacks.

"Sentinel Storage has a proven track record of elevating the Canadian sports landscape, having activated at the highest levels with a host of properties including Canada Soccer, the Grey Cup, and Team Canada at the recent Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games," said Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of Vancouver FC. "To have a partner of that caliber commit to a three-year extension is a massive vote of confidence in our club. As we prepare to welcome the world in 2026, Sentinel's expertise in fan engagement will help us deliver a world-class experience both in the stadium and throughout the Fraser Valley."

The partnership continues to prioritize the next generation of fans through the VFC Schools Program, which Sentinel Storage will continue to power as the Presenting Partner. This initiative brings professional-player-led clinics and school visits to elementary, middle, and high school focused programming across the region, removing barriers to the sport and inspiring local youth.

The expanded partnership includes several key pillars:

Travel Bag & Luggage Branding: Logo placements across all official team equipment bags, player luggage, and backpacks as the team travels across Canada.

VFC Schools Program: Continuing as the Presenting Partner of elementary, middle, and high school focused programming and youth clinics.

Back to School Matchday: Sentinel Storage will serve as the presenting partner of a marquee "Back to School" themed home match in September of each year.

In-Stadium Presence: Prominent branding across broadcast and fan-facing signage at Willoughby Stadium.

Community Activations: Dedicated fan engagement zones at matches and community events throughout the Lower Mainland.

"We have been proud to stand with Vancouver FC as they've built their roots in the Fraser Valley," said Celeste Blackmore, National Director, Corporate Partnerships and Media, at Sentinel Storage. "At Sentinel, we pride ourselves on supporting the communities where we live and work. Extending this partnership through 2028 allows us to continue growing the game all the way from the grassroots to the professional level."

Fans can look forward to seeing the new Sentinel Storage travel branding and school activations beginning immediately. For more information on Vancouver FC and upcoming matches, visit vancouverfc.canpl.ca.







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