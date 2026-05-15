Match Day Information VFC vs. CAV - May 17

Published on May 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - - Vancouver FC heads into matchweek 6 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Sunday, May 17, at Willoughby Stadium, hosting Cavalry FC. The match marks the first meeting with Cavalry FC in the 2026 season as the Eagles look to come out on top.

MATCH STORY: WESTERN SHOWDOWN

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC return to Willoughby Stadium this week to take on Cavalry FC in an important Canadian Premier League matchup. The Eagles will look to continue building momentum in front of their home supporters as they face one of the league's top sides. With confidence growing inside the group, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance in Langley.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to make the most of home support at Willoughby Stadium as they face a strong Cavalry FC side in an important Western Canada matchup. With intensity and competition continuing to rise across the league, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another complete performance and continue moving in the right direction.

Matteo Campanga: Matteo has been a pillar in the backline since the beginning of the season, and is a big reason for VFC being one of the most defensively sound teams in the CPL. Campanga's composure on the ball and quick thinking in high-pressure situations, allow VFC to play out of the back with ease and quickly switch into attacking play.

Nicolas Mezquida: The veteran Mezquida is a workhorse in the midfield, continuously winning back the ball for Vancouver with his elusive speed and trickery. His dangerous set-piece delivery continues to create quality chances in the box, making him a constant threat whenever VFC enters the final third.

Marcello Polisi: Marcello has also played a huge role in ball retrieval, and slowing the game down with his intelligence on and off the ball. Polisi's ability to see the whole field and fill the gaps when needed, allows the rest of the squad to better operate going into the attack.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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