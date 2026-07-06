Vancouver FC Records First Hat-Trick in Club History against Inter Toronto FC

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC made club history on Saturday night, recording the first hat-trick in the organization's history in a 4-0 victory against Inter Toronto FC.

The milestone performance marked a memorable moment for the Eagles, as Mohamed Amissi found the back of the net three times to secure a historic achievement for both the player and the club.

Since entering the Canadian Premier League, Vancouver FC has continued to build its identity through standout performances and important milestones. Saturday's hat-trick adds another chapter to the club's growing history and highlights the team's attacking quality moving forward.

Vancouver FC will look to carry the momentum into its next match as the club continues its push through the 2026 season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 6, 2026

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