Match Day Information: VFC vs. ITO - July 4

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC head into matchweek 13 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Saturday, July 4, at Willoughby Stadium, taking on Inter Toronto FC. The match marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season as Vancouver looks to secure the win at home.

MATCH STORY: BACK IN BUSINESS

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC will take on Inter Toronto FC at home in an important game to jump up in the standings. The Eagles will look to continue their momentum as they look to avenge the loss against Inter Toronto earlier this season. With the Eagles recently being on a two game winning streak, it is only a matter of time before they start to climb up the standings.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to steal the show at home and upset Inter Toronto FC for what promises to be an exciting matchup. With competition continuing to rise and the group beginning to find its rhythm, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance.

Morey Doner: Morey continues his incredible run of form being one of the most consistent players for Vancouver FC. His ability to travel up and down the right wing for 90 minutes has given VFC the opportunity to create chance after chance on his wing while also being defensively stable due to his work rate.

Aboubacar Traore: Prior to having a minor setback for a few games, Traore has burst into the CPL with flying colours being one of the best talents of this year. His creativity on the ball and his allusive style of play is a nightmare for any defender to play against.

Lys Mousset: Lys has finally found his step and is now shining with flying colours for Vancouver FC. Scoring in his first start for the club, he has proved what quality he possesses and how game changing he can be for this club. The sky is the limit for Mr. Mousset.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 3, 2026

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