Atlético Ottawa Hosts Massive Watch Party at TD Place for Canada V Morocco

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will host a Watch Party at TD Place for the highly anticipated Canada World Cup match against Morocco on Saturday, July 4 (KO 1pm ET, live on TSN).

Supporters of the Beautiful Game in Ottawa will be able to support their local team and make a national impact by purchasing a ticket to watch Atlético Ottawa against Cavalry FC on Saturday, July 4 at TD Place (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

"Bringing our community together to support the Canadian Men's National Team is about celebrating the growth of soccer in this country," Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa. "We want this event to create an unforgettable moment that inspires the next generation of players and deepens the connection between supporters and the Beautiful Game.

"At Atlético Ottawa, we're proud to provide a place where supporters can share in the excitement and passion of representing Canada on the world's biggest stage, and we're hoping for two massive wins. The energy we build together as a community is what continues to drive the sport forward, and here in Ottawa we are creating a movement that can be felt across the country."

Match-going supporters will have access to the stadium from 12:45pm onwards when Gate #1 opens, and will be able to cheer on the Canadian Men's National Team from their seat, before supporting the defending Canadian Premier League Champions - Atlético Ottawa - who hosts Cavalry FC for the first time since the iconic 'Icicle Kick' Final in 2025.

Atlético had previously confirmed that kick-off time for the match had been moved to 4pm to avoid clashing with the most important men's professional soccer match in Canada's history.

"What Canada has been doing is great; they are bringing together all Canadians," said Ballou Tabla, Atlético Ottawa's record appearance holder and leading goalscorer. "Especially in Ottawa, we have the red and white jerseys, and you see a lot of them when people go out to support the National Team. It's beautiful to see. I'm excited to see Canada's performance, they've done a great job to get to this stage, and we've got some real firepower in attack. I have faith in them, and it would be nice to see two victories at TD Place in one day."

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for the match, and supporters in Ottawa can buy tickets for the match at www.cplsoccer.com/atleticoottawa/matchtickets.

Additionally, all ticket purchasers will be entered into a raffle to win Atlético Ottawa's 2025 Championship-winning primary jersey signed by the full North Star Cup-winning team.

Vega added: "We want to thank our partners at the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group for their efforts and contributions to ensure we can bring this enhanced viewing experience to the public. Atlético's success here in Ottawa relies on strong local partners, and we are encouraged by what the future holds."







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 3, 2026

Atlético Ottawa Hosts Massive Watch Party at TD Place for Canada V Morocco - Atletico Ottawa

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