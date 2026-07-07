Matchday Information: VFC vs. CF Montreal - July 8

Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC head into the Telus Canadian Championship quarter finals on Wednesday, July 8, at Willoughby Stadium, taking on CF Montreal. The match marks the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season as Vancouver looks to secure the win at home.

MATCH STORY: ROAD TO THE FINALS

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC will take on CF Montreal at home in an important first leg quarter final matchup against CF Montreal. The Eagles will look to continue their momentum as they look to advance to the semi finals of the Telus Canadian Championship. With the Eagles coming off of a 4-0 win in their last outing, this is shaping up to be a very competitive two games between both clubs.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to steal the show at home and upset MLS side CF Montreal for what promises to be an exciting matchup. With competition continuing to rise and the group beginning to find its rhythm, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance.

Mohamed Amissi: Amissi has seemingly found his step here in Vancouver after yet another fantastic performance on Saturday, where he found the back of the net three times in a 4-0 victory against Inter Toronto FC. His speed and strength give him the edge and seems to get better and better as the season goes on.

Thierno Bah: Bah has had a very impressive past two games, with a goal and three assists. He has been flying offensively and does not seem to be slowing down. In this upcoming match against CF Montreal, his speed and agility will surely be giving defenders loads of problems.

Nicolas Mezquida: Mezquida has been the perfect veteran this team has needed. Constantly winning the ball back, grinding every play, scoring goals and creating opportunities, Nicolas has come into this season as a true leader and a great example for the rest of the squad.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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