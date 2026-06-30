Vancouver FC Announces Kickoff Time Change for July 4 Match
Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced that the kickoff time for the club's match on Saturday, July 4 against Inter Toronto has been changed.
The match, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT, will now kick off at 4:00 p.m. PT.
The change has been made due to broadcast commitments.
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