Vancouver FC Announces Kickoff Time Change for July 4 Match

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced that the kickoff time for the club's match on Saturday, July 4 against Inter Toronto has been changed.

The match, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT, will now kick off at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The change has been made due to broadcast commitments.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 30, 2026

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