Vancouver FC Invites Fans to Bring "Your +1, on Us" this August

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







[Langley, BC] - Vancouver FC is building on the unprecedented excitement surrounding soccer across Canada by participating in Your +1, On Us, a limited-time Canadian Premier League campaign inviting more fans to experience live professional soccer in the Greater Vancouver community.

For eligible matches, supporters can purchase one ticket and receive a second ticket free, making it easier than ever to share the matchday experience with a friend or family member.

Eligible matches: August 1st vs. Atletico Ottawa and August 14th vs. Pacific FC

How to redeem: Use code PLUSONE

Offer limit: One redemption per purchaser

The initiative comes at a time when more Canadians than ever are embracing soccer, giving fans another opportunity to experience the excitement of the professional game in their own community.

"This summer has been an incredible moment for soccer in Canada, a moment made by you, the fans. Now let's make it a movement together. We're excited to extend this offer to you and your +1 and can't wait to see you at a game," says Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer, Vancouver FC.

Your +1, On Us is being offered by all eight Canadian Premier League clubs. The campaign reflects the League's commitment to making live professional soccer more accessible while encouraging Canadians to continue their connection with the game by supporting their local club.

"Soccer has captured the attention of Canadians in a remarkable way this summer. The opportunity now is to turn that excitement into lasting support for the game here at home," said James Johnson, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League and Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment.

"Your +1, On Us is about making it easier for more Canadians to experience the passion, atmosphere and quality of our domestic game firsthand. Every fan who chooses to support a local club helps strengthen the Canadian soccer ecosystem, creating more opportunities for players, clubs and communities to thrive. Whether you're discovering the CPL for the first time or returning for another season, now is the time to be part of Canada's game."

For more information about Your +1, On Us, visit cplsoccer.com/plusone.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 23, 2026

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