Joint Statement on Behalf of Afshin Ghotbi, SixFive Sports & Entertainment and Dean Shillington

Published on May 28, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Mr. Ghotbi, SixFive Sports & Entertainment, and Mr. Shillington confirm that they have settled their litigation, reaching an amicable resolution of the outstanding claims between them.

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, SixFive has committed to fulfilling its financial obligations to Mr. Ghotbi under confidential terms agreed upon by the parties. "I'm satisfied that we've reached a resolution, and I wish Vancouver FC and the fans continued success," said Mr. Ghotbi.

"We're glad to have reached an agreement. Afshin made a meaningful contribution to this club and we wish him well." said Mr. Shillington. "SixFive is pleased to move forward, with Vancouver FC and the continued growth of the Canadian Premier League remaining the focus."







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.