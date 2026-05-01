Match Day Information: VFC at PAC - May 3

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC heads into matchweek five of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Sunday, May 3 at Royal Athletic Park, taking on Pacific FC. Sunday's match marks the club's third away match in the 2026 Canadian Premier League as Vancouver FC looks to pick up their first three points of the season.

MATCH STORY: THE SALISH SEA DERBY

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC head to the island as they look to be victorious against their provincial rivals Pacific FC. After their most recent draw in Ottawa, the Eagles are eager to start the month with a win and continue to gain momentum in the next stretch of games.

KEY PLAYERS:

With the squad continuing to gel and come together as one, Coach Nash has high expectations for his squad. All spots in the starting eleven must be earned through hard work and determination. The team has been solid defensively, and their offense is seemingly improving in each game, as they have outshot three out of their past four opponents, it is only a matter of time before fortune takes their side and goals start rolling in.

Terran Campbell: Campbell is a CPL veteran, having been in the league since it was formed in 2019. Terran's constant pressing and ability to free himself to create chances in the box always gives defenders problems and makes him a very dangerous player to go up against.

Morey Doner: Doner has been a great addition to the Vancouver FC squad and an anchor at the right back position to start the season. His composure on the ball, and offensive-minded play allow for a quick transition from defense to offense, and he was awarded with an assist in last week's outing in Ottawa.

Aboubacar Traore: In his first season with the club Traore has shown some very promising moments. Playing primarily on the left wing, his pace and ability to beat defenders on the wing creates opportunities for himself and his teammates which has created many chances to start the 2026 season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.