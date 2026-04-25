Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - Apr 26

Published on April 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC heads into matchweek four of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Sunday, April 26 at TD Place Stadium, taking on Atlético Ottawa. Sunday's match marks the club's second away game in the 2026 Canadian Premier League season as Vancouver FC looks to secure their first win.

MATCH STORY: LOOKING TO TURN THE CORNER

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC head to the capital city as they look to pick up their first points of the 2026 season against Atlético Ottawa. After three consecutive setbacks, the Eagles are eager to get back in the win column, and look to start building off of a win in TD Place stadium. Now with a team filled with young talent and experienced veterans, Vancouver FC has created the perfect recipe for a triumph in Ottawa.

ONES TO WATCH:

With a wealth of talent across the squad, Nash has created a highly competitive environment where your spot in the starting eleven is not given, it is earned. The objective for this game is clear: bring home all three points. The team has been solid defensively, and their attack is seemingly improving in each game. It is only a matter of time before there is a breakthrough.

Tom Field: The centre-back has been a reliable presence in the back line, combining strong defensive awareness with composure on the ball. Field isn't afraid to push forward, showing an attacking edge and even testing the opposition goalkeeper in his most recent outing.

Callum Irving: Vancouver FC captain and longest-tenured player, Callum Irving remains a cornerstone of the squad. A proven leader, Irving has delivered in key moments time and time again, anchoring the team as the last line of defence with confidence and authority.

Mohamed Amissi: In his first season with the club, Amissi has quickly established himself as a key figure up front. Operating as a number nine, he excels at creating space for himself and his teammates, while posing a constant threat in the final third through his movement and ability to link up play.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.