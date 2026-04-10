Vancouver FC Sign Attacker Aboubacar Traore

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of attacker Aboubacar Traore, to a contract guaranteed through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

Traore, 23, is a resourceful left winger recognized for his physical strength and ability to stretch defenses. Most recently, he represented Florida Atlantic University (FAU), where he made senior appearances in the NCAA and earned Second Team All-Conference (American Athletic Conference) honors. Over two seasons at FAU, Traore made 33 appearances, recording eight goals and 18 assists.

"We're happy to have Bouba with us as the season gets underway," said Martin Nash, Head Coach of Vancouver FC. "He's a dynamic player who's already showing the drive and commitment to compete for a spot in the lineup."

He developed at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, where he was considered one of the top youth players on the African continent. Traore later joined the Charlotte 49ers before moving on to FAU.

Quick Facts About Aboubacar Traore

Name: Aboubacar Traore

Pronunciation: ah-BOO-bah-kar trah-OR-ay

Birthdate: April 4, 2003

Nationality: Ivorian

Last Club: Florida Atlantic University

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of April 10, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Henrik Hegitnig, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza -

Defenders: Isak Ssewankambo, Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell

Forwards: Aboubacar Traore, Henri Godbout, Lys Mousset, Marsel Bibishkov, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah, Vitor Lucas







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