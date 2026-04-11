Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Jacob Cabral to Short-Term Replacement Contract

Published on April 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club has signed midfielder Jacob Cabral to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for this weekend's match on Saturday, April 11.

Cabral, 20, is a Canadian midfielder who most recently competed with Scrosoppi FC, where he was named the Ontario Premier League Men's Premier Division Young Player of the Year in 2025. Known for his energy, technical ability and consistency in midfield, Cabral joins the squad as a short-term addition ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Inter Toronto will host Halifax Wanderers FC on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET at York Lions Stadium, with the match available live on OneSoccer.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 10, 2026

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