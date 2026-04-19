Inter Toronto Football Club Calls up Anthony Morano to First Team

Published on April 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club today announced that forward Anthony Morano has been called up to the First Team, marking a significant step in his progression through the club's Pathway into the professional environment.

During the 2025 season, the Woodbridge, Ontario native featured with Woodbridge Strikers in the League1 Premiere, now known as Ontario Premier League 1, where he recorded 12 goals in 16 appearances (798 minutes), finishing among the league's top scorers while helping the club secure the league title with 43 points.

In the same year, Morano also competed with the York University Lions men's soccer program. He helped the team secure an OUA Silver Medal and a U SPORTS National Championship, the team's first national title since 2015. His performances earned him U SPORTS All-Rookie honours and OUA West First Team All-Star recognition.

Following those performances, Morano, 20, signed with Inter Toronto II, which competes in Ontario Premier League 2. His continued development within the club's Pathway has now earned him the opportunity to step into the professional environment with the First Team.

"Being close to the First Team and training with them over the past few weeks gave me the chance to show the coaching staff and the General Manager what I can do. That's the kind of opportunity Inter Toronto creates," said Morano.

Morano has signed a Short-Term Replacement Contract and will be available for selection in this weekend's Canadian Premier League (CPL) match on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET against Vancouver FC at York Lions Stadium.

"My whole soccer career I've always had to overcome adversity and go the extra mile through hard work, and by getting the call-up to play with the first team I can say that hard work and consistency does pay off," said Morano. "I want to show my ability to make the most of any opportunity that I get and finish any chance that comes my way."

Morano's call-up highlights the club's commitment to creating a clear and competitive pathway for young local players.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 19, 2026

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