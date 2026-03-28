Inter Toronto Football Club Unveils 2026 Home Kit Inspired by Lake Ontario's Ripple Effect

Published on March 28, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club from the Canadian Premier League today unveiled its 2026 Home Kit during the club's Season Kickoff Party, where the jersey was revealed by players from both the First Team and the Inter Toronto Pathway program. The design is inspired by Lake Ontario and the constant movement of water that surrounds and shapes the city.

Designed and manufactured by hummel, the navy jersey features a ripple pattern flowing across the front of the kit. The design reflects the movement of water on the surface of Lake Ontario and the idea that every action creates a reaction. Just as a single ripple expands outward across the lake, the club believes that what happens on the pitch, in the community and across the city creates a lasting impact.

The ripple concept also reflects the club's philosophy. Inter Toronto is built on the belief that progress happens through collective action. From the Pathway program developing the next generation of players, to the work done across the community and inside the First Team environment, every step contributes to building something bigger for the city.

STACKTV, the premium streaming platform owned by Corus Entertainment, appears on the front of the jersey as Inter Toronto's front-of-kit partner, bringing a leading Canadian media brand to the centre of the club's on-field identity. Remitly, a global financial services company operating in more than 170 countries, features on the sleeve, alongside Moneris, Canada's number one payment processor.

Lake Ontario has long been a meeting point for cultures, communities and generations that helped shape the city along its shoreline. The Home Kit draws from this connection through layered ripple patterns that represent movement, energy and Toronto's interconnected nature.

Together, the elements of the kit reflect a simple but powerful idea that connects the design to the club's philosophy and the city it represents: every action has a reaction. Like the ripples that travel across Lake Ontario, the impact of a single moment can extend far beyond where it begins.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 28, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Unveils 2026 Home Kit Inspired by Lake Ontario's Ripple Effect - Inter Toronto FC

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