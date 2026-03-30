Inter Toronto Football Club Unveils "Rocky" as Official Club Mascot

Published on March 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club has officially introduced Rocky as the club's new mascot, marking an important addition to the identity and matchday experience ahead of the 2026 season.

Rocky, a young Canadian raccoon with a deep passion for soccer, represents the energy, diversity, and character of both the club and the city. Known for standing out from the rest, Rocky brings a unique personality that connects with fans of all ages while reflecting the spirit of Inter Toronto.

Unlike a typical raccoon, Rocky's story is driven by his love for the game and his connection to the community. His journey aligns with the club's values of development, ambition, and belonging, both on and off the pitch.

As part of his official introduction, Rocky has signed a lifetime contract with Inter Toronto, reinforcing his role as a long-term figure within the club's culture and fan engagement initiatives.

Rocky will make his first appearances during the club's Season Kick-Off Party and throughout the 2026 campaign, becoming a regular presence at matches, community events, and club activations across the city.

The introduction of Rocky adds a new dimension to Inter Toronto's growing identity, strengthening the connection between the club and its supporters as the new season approaches.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 30, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Unveils "Rocky" as Official Club Mascot - Inter Toronto FC

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