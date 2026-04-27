Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Forward Chimaobim Onyeocha to Development Contract

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Inter Toronto Football Club announced today that forward Chimaobim Onyeocha has signed a Development Contract plus a Professional Contract guaranteed through 2029 with option for 2030. Onyeocha, known as "Obi", becomes one of the youngest players in club history to sign a Professional Contract, at 15 years and 10 months old.

Born in Timmins, Ontario, Onyeocha is a versatile attacking player capable of operating as a striker or winger, with the ability to use both feet. Obi, who also holds Nigerian nationality, began his journey with the club through open tryouts, where he immediately stood out to the coaching staff. Onyeocha initially joined Inter Toronto IV before rapidly progressing through Inter Toronto III and Inter Toronto II, consistently earning opportunities at higher levels within the Pathway structure.

His performances and development caught the attention of Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio, who invited him to train with the First Team. Onyeocha is now regularly involved in First Team training while continuing to compete with Inter Toronto II (OPL), reflecting his accelerated progression within the club.

"This is exactly what the Pathway is built for," said Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio. " Chimaobim's progression from tryouts to the First Team environment reflects both his commitment and the opportunities that exist within the club for young players willing to work and develop."

"Obi is a player who has been part of our Pathway from day one," Eustáquio added. " He came through the scouting process, earned his opportunity with the First Team, and he's been progressing well."

Onyeocha also highlighted the impact the club has had on his development. " It has 100% made me three times the player I was before, putting me in situations that force me to grow. The coaches have given me very good advice when I ask questions, and I've had to adapt a lot, but it's definitely pushed me to be better," he said.

For Onyeocha, the objective is clear. " Being a professional footballer is my main goal, and the Pathway provides an excellent opportunity to achieve that," he said. Onyeocha's signing reinforces Inter Toronto's commitment to identifying and developing talent through its Pathway, providing a clear route from grassroots entry points to the professional environment.

Quick Facts about Obi

Name: CHIMAOBIM ONYEOCHA

Pronunciation: CHEE-mah-oh-beem, OWN-yeh-chah

Position: Striker (ST ; CF)

Birthdate: June 4, 2010

Birthplace: Timmins, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 27, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Forward Chimaobim Onyeocha to Development Contract - Inter Toronto FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.