Atlético Ottawa Scores Late to Top FC Supra

Published on April 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa secured a dramatic victory over newcomers FC Supra du Québec in matchweek 3 of the Canadian Premier League. Atleti spoiled the party at Supra's inaugural home match as local defender Tyr Duhaney-Walker (making his 50th appearance for the club) scored a 93rd-minute header, his first professional goal.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa picked up its first win of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with a dramatic victory over FC Supra (final score: 1-0).

Score: 1-0. Tyr Duhaney-Walker opened the score with a header from a set-piece. Assisted by Daniel Aguilar (90'+3).

Starting his first CPL match for Atlético, Haitian international goalkeeper Garissone Innoncent made nine (9) saves to deny the Supra attack.

This is an Atlético Ottawa single-match record for saves without conceding a goal, as Innocent secured Atleti's first clean sheet of the season.

On his 50th professional appearance (all competitions), Russell-native Tyr Duahney-Walker (22) came off the bench to score the winning goal.

This was Duhaney-Walker's first professional goal, scored with one of the last kicks of the game.

Over 100 Ottawa supporters made the trip to Montréal, now Atleti's closest CPL rival.

Atlético returns to the Nation's Capital before the highly anticipated Home Opener "Champions for CHEO Foundation" on April 26 at TD Place (KO 1pm ET).







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 19, 2026

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