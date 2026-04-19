FC Supra Pre-Match Notes - April 19 vs. Atlético Ottawa

Published on April 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, QC - FC Supra du Québec kicks off its historic home opener this afternoon at CEPSUM Stadium in Montréal, hosting Atlético Ottawa. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

FC Supra enters its inaugural home match riding the momentum of a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time victory on the road against Pacific FC in its first-ever Canadian Premier League outing. Atlético Ottawa, the defending champions, arrive in Montréal still searching for its first points of the 2026 campaign, after opening the season with losses to Forge FC and Cavalry FC.

Head Coach Nick Razzaghi's side will be wary of Ottawa's early struggles. Despite the team's slow start, the reigning champions remain a formidable opponent and will be highly motivated to spoil Supra's home debut with a statement performance.

Key Storylines

The CPL makes its first-ever stop in Québec: The CPL's journey in Québec begins at Montréal's CEPSUM in front of an anticipated sold-out crowd, as the people's team - à nous - finally meets its public. FC Supra takes the pitch at home with an elite squad built entirely on Québec talent. For the neighbours, teammates, and families who will be in the stands, this is a full-circle moment and a long-overdue celebration of the province's deep soccer roots and unique footballing tradition.

A rivalry in the making: The matchup with Atlético Ottawa has the potential to become a natural rivalry given the short distance between Montréal and Ottawa. Sunday's match is expected to draw a strong travelling contingent and create a heightened derby atmosphere. This fixture could prove pivotal in shaping early-season momentum and regional bragging rights.

Two in a row: After coming away with a victory in its inaugural match last weekend, FC Supra is looking to become just the second team in Canada Premier League history to win its first two matches. The only other squad to do so to date was Cavalry FC in 2019.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 19, 2026

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