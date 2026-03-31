FC Supra Adds Firepower and Presence with Dynamic Attacking Duo and Veteran Goalkeeper

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec today announced the signings of forwards Riad Bey and Ibrahim Conde and goalkeeper Makhoudia Diop, with each contract extending through the 2026 season, with club options for 2027.

These additions reinforce both the attacking depth and defensive spine of the squad as the club enters its final stretch of preparations, with less than two weeks remaining until its Canadian Premier League (CPL) debut on Saturday, April 11.

"Riad, Ibrahim, and Makhoudia bring a vital mix of creativity and veteran stability as we finalize our group for opening day," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec.

"Riad adds an unpredictable edge in the final third, Ibrahim is a proven contributor who elevates those around him, and Makhoudia's presence in goal will provide the leadership and organization needed to anchor our backline." Bey and Conde share roots in the Montréal soccer community, after developing with CS Braves d'Ahuntsic before establishing themselves in Ligue1 Québec.

Bey, 24, is a dynamic winger who blends explosive pace with high-level technical ability in one-on-one situations. No stranger to professional competition, he impressed in the TELUS Canadian Championship with standout performances against Forge FC (2023) and HFX Wanderers FC (2024). Following a stint in Portugal with CD AlmodÃÃÂ´var, Bey returns to the professional ranks ready to bring his creativity to the national stage.

Conde, 24, arrives as a prolific goal scorer with a championship pedigree. Prior to leading the line for FC Laval in 2025, he excelled in the United States, capturing national titles with Iowa Western (2021) and Seacoast United (2024). A former NCAA Division I finalist with NC State, Conde also earned an invitation to the December 2024 MLS Showcase after leading the America East Conference in points per match with the University of New Hampshire.

While Bey and Conde strengthen the attack, Diop, 28, brings composure and experience between the posts. An athletic goalkeeper known for his calm demeanor and sharp reflexes, he joins FC Supra following a standout spell with CS Longueuil. Widely regarded as one of Ligue1 Québec's most reliable shot-stoppers, Diop also brings valuable top-flight experience from his time with ASP Pikine in Senegal.

FC Supra will officially kick off its inaugural CPL campaign on Saturday, April 11, traveling west to face Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium.

The club will open its home schedule at CEPSUM Stadium at Université de Montréal on Sunday, April 19, facing reigning CPL champions Atlético Ottawa. Tickets for home games are available for purchase through this link: https://www.canpl.ca/fcsupra/tickets.

Details regarding two key events to unveil the squad set to wear the historic 2026 FC Supra jersey on opening day will be announced in the coming days.

FC Supra Roster as of March 31, 2026: Goalkeepers: Makhoudia Diop, Jolan Faury, Joakim Milli Defenders: Diyaeddine Abzi, Charles Auguste, Eliakim Awonongbadje, Isaiah Byer, Matisse Chrétien, Keesean Ferdinand, Thomas Lebeuf, Wesley Wandje, Ismael Yeo Midfielders: Alessandro Biello, Oussama Boughanmi, Calin Calaidjoglu, Olivier Correa, Omar Elkalkouli, Safwane Mlah, Aboubacar Sissoko Forwards: Riad Bey, David Choiniere, Ibrahim Condé, Alexander Makarova George, Bakary Kaboré, Loic Kwemi, Alexandre Marcoux, Sean Rea About FC Supra du Québec FC Supra du Québec is the newest club in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top men's professional soccer league. The league's first Quebec-based side, FC Supra launched in September 2025 and is set to debut during the league's eighth season in 2026.

FC Supra proudly represents Quebec with the mission statement "From here for here," celebrating Quebec's rich soccer tradition while inspiring the next generation of talent. FC Supra is committed to strengthening community connections, nurturing local players, and elevating the game to the highest level on the national stage.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 31, 2026

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