Vancouver FC and Starlight Announce the Return of Take Flight Program in 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is proud to announce the return of its Take Flight Program: Presented by Starlight, the club's premier community ticket-donation initiative. Building on a landmark 2025 season, the program returns with a mission to remove financial barriers and ensure that the "beautiful game" remains accessible to every youth and family across the Fraser Valley.

Take Flight serves as the heartbeat of Vancouver FC's community mission, allowing corporate partners to sponsor blocks of seats that are donated directly to local youth, charitable organizations, and families who might otherwise not have the opportunity to experience a professional soccer match. In 2025, the program saw an incredible 1,936 youth tickets donated, reaching a peak on May 17 when 397 young fans filled the stands at Willoughby Park for a single match.

For 2026, Vancouver FC and Starlight are focused on expanding the program's reach, building on the strong momentum from last year to bring even more youth and families into the matchday experience throughout the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The program's success is anchored by Starlight, a Founding Partner of Vancouver FC that has been instrumental to the club since its inception. Beyond the Take Flight program, Starlight's commitment to the club is visible across the pitch, from their branding on the front of the Team's Training Kit to their dedicated sponsorship of the Starlight Family Zone at Willoughby Park.

"At Starlight, we believe that community is built through positive shared experiences," said Glen Hirsh, Chief Operating Officer of Starlight Investments. "Our partnership with Vancouver FC reflects a long-term commitment to youth development and to bringing people together through sport. Through Take Flight, we are proud to support experiences that connect families, strengthen communities, and leave a positive impact across the region."

The Take Flight program's reach is made possible through a tireless network of charitable partners, including Net Positive Football Society (Vancouver FC's Official Impact Partner), KidsUpFront, Canucks Autism Network, Foundry BC, Soccability Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley, and local school districts across Metro Vancouver. These organizations work behind the scenes to ensure that every donated seat is filled by a young fan who gains more than just a ticket, they gain a sense of belonging and inspiration through their hometown club.

"Growing the game is made easier with partners like Starlight. Since day one, Starlight's support of our club has helped build the potential of Vancouver Football Club, and their ongoing contributions to the Take Flight program help make the game more accessible to kids and families who might not otherwise be able to attend a live game," said Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of Vancouver FC. "Against this backdrop of genuine partnership, we are excited to embark on the 2026 season with Starlight as a key member of our family."

As Vancouver FC prepares for its most anticipated season yet, the Take Flight program offers a unique opportunity for local leaders and businesses to join the club's mission of helping youth and the community thrive through sport. By placing local families in the heart of the matchday experience, partners are not just spectators of the game, they are active participants in growing the culture of soccer in the Valley.

For more information on how to support the Take Flight program or to learn about community partnership opportunities, visit vancouverfc.canpl.ca.







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