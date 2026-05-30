Matchday Information VFC at HFX - May 30

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC head into matchweek 8 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Saturday, May 30th at Wanderers Grounds, taking on Halifax Wanderers. The match marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season as Vancouver looks to get their revenge in Halifax.

MATCH STORY: COAST TO COAST

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC head to Halifax this week to take on Halifax Wanderers in an important Canadian Premier League matchup. The Eagles will look to take home the three points as they are eager to get back into the win column. With confidence growing inside the group, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver a strong performance away from home.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to steal the show away from home and upset the home supporters in Halifax for what promises to be an exciting matchup. With competition continuing to rise and the group beginning to find its rhythm, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance and continue moving in the right direction.

Luis Toomey: Toomey is one of the many fantastic midfielders on Vancouver FC. His vision with the ball on his foot and his ability to pick out passes has created many opportunities for VFC going forward on the attack and even led to Vancouver's goal on Saturday.

Emrick Fotsing: recently being selected to play for the Canadian national team in the U-20 Maurice Revello tournament, Fotsing has proven he belongs on the big stage this season with VFC. His aggressive style when defending and composure on the ball has allowed for him to accumulate more and more minutes with the team even at just 18 years old.

Morey Doner: Doner has been a lock at the right back position since the beginning of the season. His consistency offensively and defensively has been game changing for Vancouver week in and week out. His constant runs on the wing and dangerous crosses in the box always cause problems for the opposing team's defence.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026

Matchday Information VFC at HFX - May 30 - Vancouver FC

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