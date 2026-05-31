Atlético Ottawa Rally to Draw Pacific FC

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa extend their unbeaten run with a spirited late comeback to claim a draw against Pacific FC in head coach Diego Mejía's final match with the club.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa completed a dramatic second half comeback, scoring two late goals to claim a share of the points away to Pacific FC (final score: 2-2).

Score: 0-1. Atleti were slow to react as Ronan Kratt pounced on a defelcted cross to fire home from five yards out. (13').

Score 0-2: Pacific extended their lead through Yann Toualy, finding the bottom corner and leaving Tristan Crampton no chance in goal with his right footed shot (50').

Score: 1-2. Ottawa pulled a goal back thanks to Loïc Cloutier, who finished from close range off of an Atleti corner. Assisted by W. Timoteo (78').

Score: 2-2. Ballou Tabla buried the equalizer from the penalty spot deep into added time after he was brought down in the box (90+).

Atlético Ottawa extend their unbeaten streak to four matches in all competitions, extending back to their TELUS Canadian Championship win over Toronto FC at the beginning of May.

Today's match saw Atleti register 19 total attempts, their highest total in a single game this season.

The club have also now scored in seven of their first eight Canadian Premier League matches this season, something no other team has done.

Assistant coach, Diego Campos took charge of the team today in Diego Mejía's absence due to suspension in what was his final match with the club.

Campos will also serve as interim coach for Atlético Ottawa's upcoming match on June 5th vs Vancouver FC.

Winger, Ballou Tabla scored his first goal of the Canadian Premier League season, making no mistake from the penalty spot in the 100' minute of the match.

This marks Tabla's second goal contribution in his last two CPL matches having claimed an assist on Atleti's late winner against Forge FC last weekend.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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