Head Coach Diego Mejía Set to Leave Atlético Ottawa at the End of May

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Diego Mejía

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Diego Mejía(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that Head Coach Diego Mejía will be leaving the club to pursue an exciting professional opportunity, having led Atlético to its first North Star Cup in 2025.

Mejía, 42, will return to the dugout at TD Place one last time as Atlético Head Coach this Sunday, May 24 (v Forge FC, KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer and CBC Gem). Mejía's final match in charge of Atleti will be away to Pacific FC on May 30.

"We see this as an amazing moment for Atlético Ottawa," said Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa. "When we brought Diego into the club, it was part of a wider plan to build a structure that empowers professionals to develop on and off the pitch. Diego has earned the opportunity to take this next step in his career and shows the value of Atlético Ottawa in our associated global network.

"The Head Coach is a piece of the plan, and we are in a great place to continue growing with the right successor. We thank Diego, not only for being an amazing Head Coach, but for being a builder of Canadian soccer. The future of Canadian soccer is written in red and white. Now let's pack the stands at TD Place to give him a fantastic send off on Sunday!"

"I came to Ottawa looking for an opportunity to do something special. I leave knowing that we created a moment that will never be forgotten," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "Our North Star Cup victory was the outcome of a process where we established Atlético as the best team in Canada, playing the best football the Canadian Premier League has ever seen, and we earned our place in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

"Our purpose, to champion experienced players and support the development of exciting young talent, has made Ottawa the heartbeat of Canadian soccer. I want to thank everyone connected to Atlético for their continued trust. I'm excited for what is to come and will carry all of my amazing experiences in Canada every step of the way. Thank you, Ottawa, for welcoming my family into your community and thank you to our incredible supporters who continue to push the club to achieve amazing things."

Mejía joined Atlético Ottawa in January 2025 and led the club to its best season to date, becoming the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) team to complete a season without losing a home match, while breaking goal-scoring records and featuring more young Canadians than any other side. He led Atlético to its second CPL Final at TD Place and lifted the North Star Cup after a match that made headlines around the world.

Assistant Coach Diego Campos will assume the role of Interim Head Coach through Atlético's June 9 match. Atlético Ottawa has already begun conversations with potential candidates and will endeavour to fill the role of Head Coach in a timely manner.

Further information regarding Mejía's next professional role will follow in due course.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 23, 2026

Head Coach Diego Mejía Set to Leave Atlético Ottawa at the End of May - Atletico Ottawa

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