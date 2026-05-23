Pre-Match Notes: May 23 vs. Vancouver FC

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec is in British Columbia tonight to face Vancouver FC at the Stadium at Langley Events Centre. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

After opening the season with three consecutive defeats, Vancouver FC enters this fixture unbeaten in its last two outings (1W, 1D). Meanwhile, FC Supra made an immediate impression in their inaugural campaign, securing two wins in their opening three matches. Since then, the Quebec side has navigated a demanding stretch, balancing a Canadian Championship victory over Woodbridge CS with two narrow league defeats against league leaders Cavalry FC and Forge FC.

Key Storylines

Recharged and Refocused

Supra's packed early-May schedule tested the squad's depth and resilience. Head Coach Nick Razzaghi managed personnel carefully across league and cup competitions, and the Quebec side remaining organized and disciplined throughout a demanding run of fixtures. Against two of the CPL's top clubs in Forge FC and Cavalry FC, Supra's defensive structure held firm, limiting both opponents to just one goal each.

Now, following a valuable 10-day break since their May 13 meeting with Forge, FC Supra du Québec returns to action refreshed and ready. The squad will look to regain the attacking fluidity that helped create numerous dangerous opportunities during the opening weeks of the season. Moreover, the matchup offers an opportunity to capitalize on renewed energy against a Vancouver side entering its third match in 13 days.

A Key Early-Season Test

While it remains early in the campaign, tonight's meeting carries significance in the CPL standings. FC Supra sat fourth after matchday 6 in the CPL, two points ahead of sixth-place Vancouver FC. A strong result on the road would further solidify Supra's position in the top half of the table. The match also provides another opportunity for the Quebec side to demonstrate its ability to draw points away from home against a Vancouver squad that has shown positive momentum in recent weeks.







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