Atlético Ottawa Agrees Mutual Termination Agreement with Stojadinovic
Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that midfielder Marko Stojadinovic has left the club with immediate effect following a Mutual Termination Agreement.
Stojadinovic, 22, is a Canadian midfielder who formerly played with Toronto FC II. Stojadinovic made five appearances (all competitions) for Atlético Ottawa, having joined the club ahead of the 2026 season, in the Concacaf Champions Cup. He made his debut in the Round One match against MLS side Nashville SC.
Atlético Ottawa thanks Stojadinovic for his time and contributions to the club and wishes him well for the future.
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Atlético Ottawa midfielder Marko Stojadinovic
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