Atlético Ottawa Gives Mejía Win in Home Finale for Coach

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa midfielder Jonantán Villal vs. Forge FC

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa midfielder Jonantán Villal vs. Forge FC(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa claimed a victory at home against league leaders Forge FC, as head coach, Diego Mejía concludes his home Atleti tenure with an undefeated record at TD Place since the beginning of last season.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa keep their impressive home undefeated streak rolling as coach Diego Mejía claimed a victory in his final match at TD Place (final score: 2-1).

Score: 1-0. Noah Abatneh opened the scoring, poking in from close range after Emiliano Garcia's diving header was brilliantly saved. (67').

Score 1-1: Forge FC equalized through Ismael Oketokoun, who tapped in after a long ball from Forge was played across the face of the goal (84').

Score: 2-1. Joaquim Coulanges produced a late winner with a thunderous left-footed strike assisted by Ballou Tabla (87').

Atlético Ottawa head coach, Diego Mejía had his final match on the touchline at TD Place, after the club officially announced his upcoming departure from the club come the end of May to pursue an exciting professional opportunity.

Mejía departs the club having brought Atleti their first ever North Star Cup last season while shattering numerous club records along the way.

Over his time in Ottawa, Mejía has been a huge advocate in providing opportunities for young Canadian talent, as Atleti lead the CPL in domestic under-21 minutes played over both the 2025 and 2026 season so far.

With today's victory, Mejía leaves TD Place having never lost a match in all competitions since the beginning of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

Canadian international, Noah Abatneh opened the scoring for Ottawa and produced a stellar performance in advance of the Canadian Men's National Team naming their official 2026 World Cup roster.

Atleti's newest back-three trio of Abatneh, Roni Mbomio, and Daniel Aguilar held one of the CPL's top offences to eight total shots and only two on target.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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