Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo with Forge FC

(Atletico Ottawa) Goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo with Forge FC(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo to a standard player contract through the end of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with an option for 2027.

Kalongo, 24, is a three-time CPL Shield winner and two-time North Star Cup Champion. He featured 20 times across all competitions in the 2024 season, including two appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup and a famous win over CF Montréal in the Telus Canadian Championship.

"Atlético Ottawa is a very competitive team and a Canadian Premier League heavyweight," said Kalongo. "When the opportunity came up, I knew it was the place to come. I've known Romuald Peiser [Goalkeeper Coach] from his time with CF Montréal, and getting to work with someone like him is an honour. I'm learning new things now, and I'm ready to keep learning every day. We have a lively, young group, and I'm really excited to get started with the guys."

"Chris is a young player with a lot of talent and good experience at the professional level," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "His ability to play out from the back is well-suited to our style of play and will increase the level of competition in the squad."

Kalongo left Forge FC and joined Toronto FC II in February 2026. He left Toronto in May following a Mutual Termination Agreement allowing him to join Atlético as a free agent.

Haiti international goalkeeper Garissone Innocent remains unavailable due to a personal matter.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2026

Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo - Atletico Ottawa

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