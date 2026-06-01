Vancouver FC and Felipe Drolet Mutual Termination
Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC announced today that goalkeeper Felipe Drolet has departed the club following a Mutual Termination Agreement.
Drolet, 18, joined Vancouver FC ahead of the club's 2025 campaign and provided depth, professionalism and competition within the goalkeeping group during his time with the Eagles.
Vancouver FC would like to thank Felipe for his commitment and contributions to the club and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.
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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 1, 2026
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- Vancouver FC and Felipe Drolet Mutual Termination - Vancouver FC
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