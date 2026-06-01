FC Supra du Québec Brings Canadian Premier League Action to Quebec City against Pacific FC on June 6th

Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







QUÉBEC, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec will bring league action to Quebec City on Saturday, June 6, at Stade TELUS-Université Laval, when it takes on British Columbia-based Pacific FC in a match that marks the second consecutive year the CPL has come to the provincial capital. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The occasion will mark FC Supra's first-ever CPL match in Quebec City, reflecting the club's broader vision of building a team that belongs to all of Quebec, giving soccer fans in the region a chance to connect with the club's journey in the CPL from the very beginning.

"Bringing this league game to Quebec City is a meaningful moment for our club and for what we are trying to build across the province," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra du Québec. "FC Supra du Québec was created to represent all of Quebec, and this match gives us a chance to connect with supporters in the region, celebrate their passion for the game, and continue building a club that Quebecers can feel proud to call their own and see themselves in."

Last year's CPL match in Quebec City, which featured York (now Inter Toronto) and Halifax, was met with enthusiasm, demonstrating the strong appetite for professional soccer in the region. Building on that positive response, this year's match offers another opportunity to bring supporters together and celebrate the first CPL team in the province.

Tickets for the Quebec City fixture are available through this LINK. Additional announcements and matchday details will be revealed throughout the week on the club's social media channels.







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