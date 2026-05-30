Pre-Match Notes: May 29 vs. Inter Toronto

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec returns home on Friday night to face Inter Toronto at Stade Boréale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

FC Supra enters the match fifth in the league standings, while Inter Toronto currently sits third. After a demanding stretch away from Laval, FC Supra returns to its its home base for a Friday night match. The match marks the club's first appearance at Stade Boréale since a May 8 meeting with Woodbridge, and its first CPL regular-season home fixture since hosting Cavalry FC on May 3.

The evening is expected to be one of the club's most vibrant and community-driven matchdays of the season, serving both as part of the CPL's nationwide "Red and White Out" initiative in support of the Canadian Men's National Team and as the official launch of FC Supra's Cultural Celebration Series.

Key Storylines

A Dual Celebration of Culture and Country Friday's fixture serves as a powerful intersection of identity and soccer culture, pulling double duty as both a national rally and a local tribute. As part of the CPL's league-wide "Red and White Out" initiative, Stade Boréale will unite fans to rally behind the Canadian Men's National Team ahead of this summer's historic international tournament with Canada-themed stadium visuals, complimentary flags, and special pre-match warm-up tops. Simultaneously, the match marks the launch of FC Supra's Cultural Celebration Series, with this inaugural edition honouring the profound influence and legacy of Québec's Haitian community. Together, these initiatives reflect the diversity, identity, and community spirit that shape soccer culture from the local neighbourhoods of Québec to the national stage.

The Best Defence is a Good Offence

FC Supra's defensive structure and organization have been a major strength this season, with the club conceding more than one goal in just a single match. Still, the squad knows that sustained attacking pressure could be the key to securing all three points tonight. In preparation, the team has placed a strong emphasis in training on quicker ball movement, sharper decision-making, and improved chemistry in the final third. By controlling possession and forcing Inter Toronto deeper into its own half, FC Supra will look to transform attacking initiative into defensive stability - proving that the best defence can sometimes be a relentless offence.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.