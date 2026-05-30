Cavalry FC Alum Joel Waterman Selected to Represent Canada in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Canada Soccer confirmed on Friday that Cavalry FC alum Joel Waterman will represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Waterman was selected by the Cavs as the 14th overall pick in the 2018 CPL-U SPORTS Draft from Trinity Western University. He joined the club in the CPL's inaugural 2019 season, and made 25 appearances for Cavalry across all competitions.

After his time with Cavalry, Waterman made the move to Major League Soccer (MLS), where he signed with CF Montreal before joining his current club, Chicago Fire FC.

This marks Waterman's second call-up to represent Canada at the FIFA World Cup, after he was named to the nation's squad in 2022.

Five Cavalry alumni have been called up to the Canadian Men's National Team since the club's inception; goalkeeper Marco Carducci, defender Joel Waterman, defender Dominick Zator, midfielder Victor Loturi, and forward Aribim Pepple. Waterman is the first to be named to a World Cup squad.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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