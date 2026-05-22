Cavalry FC Signs Defender Luc Ihama to CPL-U SPORTS Contract

Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of defender Luc Ihama to a CPL-U SPORTS contract for the 2026 season.

Ihama, 22, was selected by Cavalry as the 14th overall pick in the CPL-U SPORTS draft. Born in Barrie, Ont., Ihama enrolled at Toronto Metropolitan University in September 2025 and played as a defender for the Bold. Ihama previously attended Centennial College, where he was named the 2024-2025 Men's Soccer MVP, and has played for Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario) side Simcoe County Rovers FC, where he won the league in 2023.

Cavalry FC next faces Pacific FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. MT. For more information and tickets, please visit cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 22, 2026

Cavalry FC Signs Defender Luc Ihama to CPL-U SPORTS Contract - Cavalry FC

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