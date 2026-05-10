Cavalry FC Advances to Telus Canadian Championship Quarterfinal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has advanced to the quarterfinal of the TELUS Canadian Championship against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

After a thrilling 3-1 win over Pacific FC, Cavalry FC clinched their place in the quarterfinal of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship. Daan Klomp, Tobias Warschewski, and Michael Baldisimo, all found themselves on the scoresheet for the Cavs.

The quarterfinal will take place over two legs in a home and away series, on July 8, and July 12 or 13. Exact match dates and times are to be determined and will be communicated once confirmed. The winner between the two legs will then advance to the semi-final.

Cavalry FC will resume the 2026 CPL Regular Season campaign on May 17 as the club visits Vancouver FC at 7:00pm MT at The Stadium at Langley Events Centre. The squad returns to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on May 24 to host Pacific FC at 3 p.m. MT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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