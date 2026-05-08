Cavalry Play in Langford this Weekend in the TELUS Canadian Championship

Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Cavalry FC heads to Langford, BC this weekend for the opening round of the TELUS Canadian Championship vs. Pacific FC. A victory on the island would secure a marquee home match at ATCO Field this July against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Watch on OneSoccer and cheer on the Cavs this weekend, because one win on the road could bring Canadian soccer history, and another epic Cavalry vs. Whitecaps matchup, home to ATCO Field and Spruce Meadows.

IF WE ADVANCE - tickets will be available as soon as next week! Stay tuned to our channels for all ticket information.

Season Ticket Holders - this match would be included as part of your package.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 8, 2026

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