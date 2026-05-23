Match Day Information: Vancouver FC vs. FC Supra, May 23 at 3:00 PM PT

Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - - Vancouver FC head into matchweek 7 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Saturday, May 23rd at Willoughby Stadium, hosting FC Supra. The match marks the first meeting between Vancouver FC and FC Supra, as the Eagles look to come out on top.

MATCH STORY: EAST MEETS WEST

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC return to Willoughby Stadium this week to take on FC Supra in an important Canadian Premier League matchup. The Eagles will look to bounce back in front of their home supporters as they face one of the league's emerging new sides. With confidence growing inside the group, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver a strong performance in Langley.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to make the most of home support at Willoughby Stadium as they welcome FC Supra in what promises to be an exciting matchup. With competition continuing to rise and the group beginning to find its rhythm, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance and continue moving in the right direction.

Isak Ssewankambo: Isak was an instrumental piece in Vancouver's match last week. He was able to dictate the pace of the game in the midfield, pick out passes and win back the ball for the Eagles. His hard work in the middle of the field created opportunities for VFC to press forward and create goal scoring chances.

Thierno Bah: Bah has been a key player on the wing and is always a dangerous presence when the ball is at his feet. His playmaking ability has been vital for the Eagles to start the season, creating chances every time he steps onto the pitch.

Thomas Powell: Powell made his first appearance of the season in last week's outing and he did not disappoint. He immediately showed his quality as Vancouver was pushing for a goal and he was a big piece in advancing the play.







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