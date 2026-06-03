FC Supra Confirms Season-Ending Injury to Defender Ismael Yeo
Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec News Release
Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec today announced that defender Ismael Yeo will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign due to a knee injury.
The injury to Yeo's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) occurred on Friday, April 24, during a match against Halifax Wanderers FC at CEPSUM.
FC Supra wishes Ismael all the best in his recovery.
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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 3, 2026
- FC Supra Confirms Season-Ending Injury to Defender Ismael Yeo - FC Supra du Quebec
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