Matchday Information: VFC vs. ATO - June 5

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC head into matchweek 9 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season on Friday, June 5th at Willoughby Stadium, taking on Atletico Ottawa. The match marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season as Vancouver looks to secure the win at home.

MATCH STORY: EAGLE COUNTRY

Head coach Martin Nash's Vancouver FC will take on Atletico Ottawa at home in an important game to jump up in the standings. The Eagles will look to get back in the win column as they look to avenge the draw against Ottawa earlier this season. With the Eagles being so close to victory in the past few games, it is only a matter of time before the wins start to roll for Vancouver.

KEY PLAYERS:

Vancouver FC continue to build momentum as the squad grows together and gains confidence with each performance. The Eagles will look to steal the show at home and upset Atletico Ottawa for what promises to be an exciting matchup. With competition continuing to rise and the group beginning to find its rhythm, Vancouver FC are eager to deliver another strong performance, and secure their first league win at home.

Tom Field: Field has been a pillar in the backline since the first game this season. His leadership and composure on and off the ball has helped VFC to have stability in the defence. Despite being a centreback, Field has several offensive tricks up his sleeve, including taking free kicks where he almost beat the Halifax keeper in VFC's outing last week.

Callum Irving: Captain Callum Irving has been consistently one of the best players for Vancouver FC. His shot stopping ability and commanding presence as the last line of defence has been crucial to keep team structure and defensive composure.

Terran Campbell: Terran's offensive prowess and hold up play with the ball has allowed VFC to create a lot of their attack through him. His ability to time his runs and get into the right spaces in the box allows for chances to be created all around for VFC.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 4, 2026

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