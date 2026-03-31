Forge FC Notes Canadian Premier League 2026 Competition Updates

Published on March 31, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC notes today's announcement from the Canadian Premier League confirming a series of competition updates set to take effect during the 2026 season, including an official trial of an alternative offside law conducted in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) under the mandate of The International Football Association Board.

The trial will be accompanied by the introduction of Football Video Support (FVS) technology, as well as additional measures to enhance match tempo and reduce time-wasting.

These changes form part of the league's broader 2026 competition updates.

FIFA and CPL to Conduct Offside Trial in 2026

The trial will apply an alternative offseason law during the 2026 season, with the CPL becoming the first professional league to apply the alternative offside law on a trial basis.

Under the revised approach, an attacking player will be considered onside if at least one part of their body that can legitimately be used to score (i.e. not the hands/arms) is in line with (or behind) the second-to-last defender. A player will only be ruled offside if there is a gap - or "daylight" - between themselves and the defender. In effect, attackers must be fully beyond the second last defending player to be penalised. By introducing a clearer visual threshold, the trial is aimed at restoring a greater attacking advantage and boosting the flow of matches.

The trial will be conducted in close collaboration with FIFA, combining the league's operational expertise with FIFA's oversight of the research and evaluation framework to assess the impact of the proposed law change. Together with Canada Soccer, the organizations will ensure education and preparation for match officials, clubs and players, while coordinating stakeholder engagement and collecting match data throughout the season to inform a detailed evaluation and potential future considerations.

Implementation of Football Video Support (FVS)

As part of the 2026 offside trial, Football Video Support (FVS) will be implemented across the CPL season. Introduced in collaboration with FIFA, the system will provide match officials with an additional review mechanism in key match situations, supporting accuracy and transparency in decision-making.

FVS is a video review system that allows match officials to review key incidents using available broadcast footage with the support of qualified Replay Operators. Unlike VAR, there is no dedicated video match officials, and reviews are initiated by the team's head coaches. Under the FVS system, each team will be allocated a limited number (2) of video review requests per match in clearly defined match-changing situations, including goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards and cases of mistaken identity. If a review results in a decision being overturned, the team will retain its review opportunity. All goals will also be checked for clear and obvious offences which may have been committed by the attacking team in the attacking phase of play that led directly to the goal.

All reviews will be conducted on-field by the referee using a pitch-side Replay Review Area monitor, with the referee retaining final authority over any decision following video assessment.

CPL adopts additional measures to enhance match tempo and reduce time wasting

The CPL will also adopt a package of measures designed by FIFA and approved by IFAB to enhance match tempo and reduce time-wasting across the game. These changes, which will also be implemented at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and all other FIFA competitions, include:

Throw-ins and goal kicks: If the referee considers that a throw-in or goal kick is being deliberately delayed, a five-second visual countdown will be initiated. If the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown, the throw-in will be awarded to the opposing team; a delayed goal kick will result in a corner kick to the opposing team

Time-limited substitutions: Substituted players must leave the field of play within 10 seconds of the substitution board being displayed or, where no board is used, upon the referee's signal. Should the player fail to leave within this time, they must still exit the field; however, the substitute will not be permitted to enter until the first stoppage after one minute of play (running clock) has elapsed.

Off-field treatment and assessment: Where a player receives on-field assessment for an injury, or their injury causes play to be stopped, the player will be required to leave the field of play and remain off for one minute once play (running clock) has restarted.

2026 Playoffs to Return to Feature Refined Four-Team Format

The 2026 CPL Playoffs will feature a four-team format with two-leg semifinals and a single-match CPL Final. The top four clubs from the Regular Season will qualify, with first facing fourth and second facing third. Each semifinal will be played over two legs, with the higher-seeded team hosting the second leg. Winners will advance on aggregate score, with ties decided by extra time and, if required, penalties. ¬â¹

The CPL Final will be hosted by the higher-seeded team. ¬â¹

Roster Regulation Updates for 2026

Several roster regulation updates will take effect for the 2026 season:

The maximum Player Compensation Budget will increase to $1,217,500 CAD per club.

A new U-21 Graduate Provision will allow eligible players entering their U-22 year to continue at or sign a new SPC with the same club and count at 80% of their compensation toward the Player Compensation Budget, provided the player has previously spent at least two seasons with this same club, and not while on loan from another club.

The maximum relief for the U-21 Player Incentive will increase to $120,000 CAD per club.

Clubs may now carry up to three Exceptional Young Talent U-18 players on the Developmental Roster. Further, should one of these EYT designated players be a goalkeeper, a club can now choose to only carry one goalkeeper on its Primary Roster.

Forge's 2026 Regular Season kicks off Saturday, April 4 at 12:00 p.m. against Atletico Ottawa, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 25. Visit forgefc.ca/schedule for more details.







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