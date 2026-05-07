Forge FC's Dimitry Bertaud Named CPL Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for April

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud has been named the Canadian Premier League's Allstate Goalkeeper of the Month for April 2026.

Bertaud helped Forge FC to an unbeaten 3-1-0 record to open the 2026 CPL regular season, recording clean sheets against Atlético Ottawa, Vancouver FC, Pacific FC and Cavalry FC.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper leads the league with four clean sheets, setting a Forge FC club record for consecutive clean sheets to begin a season, while not conceding a goal throughout the month of April.

Bertaud joined Forge FC ahead of the 2026 campaign and has made an immediate impact, earning selections to the Canadian Premier League's Gatorade Team of the Week for Matchweeks 2 and 5.

Bertaud is the first goalkeeper to receive the league honour during the 2026 season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 7, 2026

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