Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis Named CPL Manager of the Month for April

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bobby Smyrniotis has been named the Canadian Premier League's Manager of the Month for April 2026.

Smyrniotis guided Forge FC to a 3-1-0 record to open the 2026 CPL Regular Season, leading the club to victories over Atlético Ottawa, Vancouver FC and Pacific FC, while earning a draw against Cavalry FC. Forge finished the month atop the league standings with the CPL's best goal differential.

Forge also did not concede a goal throughout April, becoming the only club in the league to record a clean sheet in every match played during the opening month of the season. The club's 10 points marked the most Forge FC has collected in the month of April in club history.

The honour comes after Smyrniotis was named the Canadian Premier League's Coach of the Year for the 2025 season. He is the first manager to receive the league's monthly honour during the 2026 campaign.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 6, 2026

Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis Named CPL Manager of the Month for April - Forge FC

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