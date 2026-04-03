Forge FC Sign Maxime Filion & Maxime Bourgeois to CPL-U SPORTS Contracts
Published on April 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, ONT. 6 - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced today the signing of Canadian forward Maxime Filion and Canadian midfielder Maxime Bourgeois to CPL-U SPORTS contracts for the 2026 season.
Filion, 22, returns to Forge after appearing in 22 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring three goals. The native of Rockland, Ont. initially joined the club on a CPL-U SPORTS Contract for the 2025 season after being in the second round (15th overall) of the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.
Prior to joining Forge, Filion enjoyed a standout 2024 U SPORTS season with the Université de Montréal Carabins, recording nine goals in 11 appearances. He played a key role in helping the Carabins capture the RSEQ championship and advance to the U SPORTS National Final.
Bourgeois, 23, was previously signed to a Short-Term Player Contract in February ahead of Forge's Round One series in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Tigres UANL. The native of Granby, Que., represents the Université de Sherbrooke and was selected 15th overall in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. He has also competed in Ligue1 Québec with Celtix Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
A CPL-U SPORTS contract allows student-athletes the opportunity to gain professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to compete at the Canadian university level.
Forge FC opens its 2026 Canadian Premier League season at home on Saturday, April 4 against Atlético Ottawa. Tickets are available here.
Quick Facts About Maxime Filion:
Name: Maxime Filion
Pronunciation: mak-SEEM FEE-lee-ohn
Position: Forward
Birthdate: April 13, 2003
Birthplace: Rockland, Ontario
Nationality: Canadian
Last Club: Université de Montréal Carabins
Quick Facts About Maxime Bourgeois
Name: Maxime Bourgeois
Pronunciation: mak-SEEM boor-ZHWAH
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: July 4, 2002
Birthplace: Granby, Quebec
Nationality: Canadian
Last Club: Université de Sherbrooke
Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of April 3:
Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis, Dimitry Bertaud
Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen, Antoine Batisse
Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen, Anthony Aromatario, Aghilas Sadek, Maxime Bourgeois
Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun, Kevaughn Tavernier, Maxime Filion
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Forge FC Sign Maxime Filion & Maxime Bourgeois to CPL-U SPORTS Contracts - Forge FC
- Match Day Information: VFC vs. HFX - April 4 - Vancouver FC
- Forge FC Sign Midfielder Anthony Aromatario to Multi-Year Contract - Forge FC
- Cavalry FC Unveils 2026 Secondary Kit - Cavalry FC
- Pacific FC Sign Canadian Centre Back Tristan Marshall - Pacific FC
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