Forge FC Sign Maxime Filion & Maxime Bourgeois to CPL-U SPORTS Contracts

Published on April 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. 6 - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced today the signing of Canadian forward Maxime Filion and Canadian midfielder Maxime Bourgeois to CPL-U SPORTS contracts for the 2026 season.

Filion, 22, returns to Forge after appearing in 22 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring three goals. The native of Rockland, Ont. initially joined the club on a CPL-U SPORTS Contract for the 2025 season after being in the second round (15th overall) of the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

Prior to joining Forge, Filion enjoyed a standout 2024 U SPORTS season with the Université de Montréal Carabins, recording nine goals in 11 appearances. He played a key role in helping the Carabins capture the RSEQ championship and advance to the U SPORTS National Final.

Bourgeois, 23, was previously signed to a Short-Term Player Contract in February ahead of Forge's Round One series in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Tigres UANL. The native of Granby, Que., represents the Université de Sherbrooke and was selected 15th overall in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. He has also competed in Ligue1 Québec with Celtix Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

A CPL-U SPORTS contract allows student-athletes the opportunity to gain professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to compete at the Canadian university level.

Forge FC opens its 2026 Canadian Premier League season at home on Saturday, April 4 against Atlético Ottawa. Tickets are available here.

Quick Facts About Maxime Filion:

Name: Maxime Filion

Pronunciation: mak-SEEM FEE-lee-ohn

Position: Forward

Birthdate: April 13, 2003

Birthplace: Rockland, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Université de Montréal Carabins

Quick Facts About Maxime Bourgeois

Name: Maxime Bourgeois

Pronunciation: mak-SEEM boor-ZHWAH

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: July 4, 2002

Birthplace: Granby, Quebec

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Université de Sherbrooke

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of April 3:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis, Dimitry Bertaud

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen, Antoine Batisse

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen, Anthony Aromatario, Aghilas Sadek, Maxime Bourgeois

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun, Kevaughn Tavernier, Maxime Filion







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 3, 2026

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