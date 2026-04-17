Forge FC Official Club Statement on Kyle Bekker

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC today issued the following statement regarding captain Kyle Bekker, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent successful surgery earlier this year:

"Everyone at Forge FC is dedicated to supporting Kyle and his family as he continues his recovery," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director and Head Coach, Forge FC.

"We are grateful Kyle's condition was identified early, important interventions were made in a timely manner, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Kyle has long been a leader on and off the field, so it is no surprise that he is using this experience to raise awareness and encourage important conversations around health. As such, we encourage everyone to prioritize regular screenings and self-examinations for early detection.

"While health always comes first, we look forward to seeing Kyle return to the pitch later this season."

For more information on awareness and screening, visit cancer.ca.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 17, 2026

Forge FC Official Club Statement on Kyle Bekker - Forge FC

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