Forge FC to Host Free Canada Match Viewing Parties at Hamilton Stadium

Published on June 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC today announced the club will host three free public viewing parties at Hamilton Stadium this June as Canada Soccer Men's National Team competes on the international stage.

The viewing parties will bring fans together at Hamilton Stadium to celebrate Canadian soccer with live match broadcasts, family-friendly activities, player and alumni appearances, giveaways and on-field experiences throughout the tournament window.

"Soccer has a unique ability to bring communities together, and this summer is a special moment for the sport across Canada," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach & Sporting Director, Forge FC. "We're proud to open Hamilton Stadium to supporters of all ages and create a space where fans can come together, celebrate the game and cheer on Canada."

All three viewing parties will feature the match broadcast live on the stadium videoboard and inside the Captain's Lounge, with food and beverages available for purchase throughout the event. Fans will also have access to a designated portion of the pitch for open play and small-sided games.

Additional activations will include Forge FC player and alumni appearances, autograph opportunities, inflatables, mascot appearances and giveaways featuring Forge FC merchandise, experiences and match tickets.

Supporters are encouraged to wear red and white and help create a memorable atmosphere at Hamilton Stadium.

Fans can RSVP for the viewing parties.

Viewing Party Schedule

Friday, June 12 - Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 18 - Canada vs. Qatar (6 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 24 - Canada vs. Switzerland (3 p.m. ET)

All events are free and open to the public.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 2, 2026

Forge FC to Host Free Canada Match Viewing Parties at Hamilton Stadium - Forge FC

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